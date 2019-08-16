Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanmina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $33.00.

SANM traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.17. 9,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $28,041.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,815.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth about $38,749,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $24,725,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,575,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,110,000 after purchasing an additional 533,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sanmina by 357.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 276,897 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 58.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 628,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,034,000 after purchasing an additional 231,800 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

