SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Given $28.67 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $28.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.64 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SB One Bancorp an industry rank of 150 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SBBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SB One Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SB One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. SB One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 21.20%. Analysts anticipate that SB One Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This is an increase from SB One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. SB One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Leppert bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,116.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $55,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,041.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,184 shares of company stock worth $49,441 and sold 11,107 shares worth $247,759. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SB One Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in SB One Bancorp by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 792,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SB One Bancorp by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SB One Bancorp by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 29,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SB One Bancorp by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

