SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Stock Price Down 16.5%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF)’s share price traded down 16.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $16.86, 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Separately, Barclays raised SBM Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.94.

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It is involved in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels; and semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, floating liquidified natural gas, turret mooring systems, brownfield, deep water export systems, swivel stack systems, fluid transfer systems, tanker loading and discharge terminals, and solutions for renewable energy.

