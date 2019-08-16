Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Buys 425,520 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,066,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 425,520 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.9% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $160,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 110,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,524,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 52,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.59.

NYSE:XOM opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $298.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.