Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by SJA Financial Advisory LLC

SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,869,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,211,000 after acquiring an additional 600,053 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,616,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.52. 3,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,140. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.30. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $57.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

