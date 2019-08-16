Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 977,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,455 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $70,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 65,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,653. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $78.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.28.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

