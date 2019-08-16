Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Director Thomas N. Kelly, Jr. Sells 6,167 Shares of Stock

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Director Thomas N. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $690,148.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,139.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SMG stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.53. 1,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.62. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $114.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,839,000 after purchasing an additional 94,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,340,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

