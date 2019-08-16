Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SA. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Seabridge Gold stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,485. Seabridge Gold has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $859.30 million, a PE ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 0.12.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,007,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 88,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

