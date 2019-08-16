Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Shares Up 28.2%

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL)’s stock price shot up 28.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.68, 3,787,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 393% from the average session volume of 768,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SDRL. BTIG Research cut shares of Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Seadrill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Seadrill during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Seadrill during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Seadrill by 80.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seadrill during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Seadrill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL)

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

