Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Select Interior Concepts’ Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:SIC)

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Select Interior Concepts in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Select Interior Concepts has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $158.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.80 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIC. ADW Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at $31,311,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $4,265,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 2.6% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 71,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000.

