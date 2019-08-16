Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.17.

SES stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.08. The company had a trading volume of 41,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.65. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.94 and a 12 month high of C$9.44. The stock has a market cap of $968.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 217.74%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director George Wadsworth sold 5,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.02, for a total transaction of C$40,554.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 554,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,891,382.56.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

