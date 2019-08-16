Securitas (STO:SECU-B) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $156.78

Securitas AB (STO:SECU-B)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $156.78 and traded as low as $140.65. Securitas shares last traded at $142.35, with a volume of 311,118 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is SEK 159.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is SEK 156.78.

Securitas Company Profile (STO:SECU-B)

Securitas AB is a Sweden-based provider of security solutions, including specialized guarding, aviation security services and international security solutions, among others. It operates through five business segments. Security Services North America business segment offers security services in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

