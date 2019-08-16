SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 152.75% and a negative net margin of 3,432.63%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:SNES opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Siegel purchased 696,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $939,999.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 702,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,453.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNES. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in SenesTech during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of SenesTech in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SenesTech in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SenesTech by 87.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 26,322 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SenesTech in the first quarter worth about $81,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SenesTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

