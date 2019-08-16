Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, COSS, IDEX and CoinBene. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $544,080.00 and approximately $232.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain’s launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinBene, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

