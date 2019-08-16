SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 164.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 34,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,375,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Leidos to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of LDOS opened at $82.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.01. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $85.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 29.22%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

