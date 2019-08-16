SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Neogen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neogen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Neogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,546,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,728,000 after buying an additional 26,290 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neogen by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,314,000 after buying an additional 50,624 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEOG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Neogen from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other Neogen news, Director Jack C. Parnell sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent sold 31,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $2,173,685.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,198 shares of company stock worth $10,158,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $68.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.38. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $97.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.14 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

