Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,784 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,494,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after buying an additional 623,789 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3,675.1% during the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,342,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,196 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,238,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 798,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 310,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 200,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 54,719 shares in the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of DSU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.75. 20,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,065. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

Further Reading: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.