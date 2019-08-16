Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has $10.70 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,812 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 3.1% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $164,442,099.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,110,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.02. 11,756,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,928,401. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.31. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.71.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.