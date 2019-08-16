Shift (SHIFT) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Shift has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $6,946.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shift has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. One Shift coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, IDAX and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,348,160 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

