Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Cut to D at TheStreet

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHLO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

Shares of SHLO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,768. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. Shiloh Industries has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. Shiloh Industries had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $273.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shiloh Industries will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Oak Tree Holdings Llc sold 604,400 shares of Shiloh Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $3,130,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLO. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Weber Alan W boosted its stake in Shiloh Industries by 36.4% during the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,407,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 375,388 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Shiloh Industries during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Shiloh Industries by 25.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Shiloh Industries by 55.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 128,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 45,808 shares in the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

