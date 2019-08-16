Short Interest in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Decreases By 9.3%

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,554,100 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 1,713,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 836,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $190.00 price objective on AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.64.

AON traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.54. 600,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,991. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. AON has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $198.61.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). AON had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 48.75%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AON will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

In other AON news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 11,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $2,104,135.05. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,408 shares in the company, valued at $796,481.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in AON by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

