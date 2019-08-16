Short Interest in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Declines By 6.6%

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 758,300 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 811,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,140.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC raised shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,061.25.

AutoZone stock traded up $9.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,092.63. 22,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,217. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $705.01 and a 1 year high of $1,186.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,125.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,033.61.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.23 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 97.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 62.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark A. Finestone sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,052.92, for a total transaction of $9,897,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,005.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William R. Hackney sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.47, for a total transaction of $2,593,059.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,143.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,907 shares of company stock worth $35,293,228 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

