Short Interest in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Rises By 5.7%

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,300 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 183,800 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In related news, insider Frank Yocca acquired 6,547 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $56,762.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 979,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,988.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 284,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 80,959 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 31,218 shares during the period. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 3.02. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

