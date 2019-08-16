Short Interest in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Grows By 10.7%

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,600 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the June 30th total of 1,382,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $362,378.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,367 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,875 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 107.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.45. 2,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,883. Brady has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $289.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.66 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on Brady and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

