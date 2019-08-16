Short Interest in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Rises By 7.7%

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,081,300 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $899,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Planning Solutions Group LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $473,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 1,257.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 441,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,951,000 after buying an additional 408,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 6,428.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 983,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,588,000 after buying an additional 968,829 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

NYSE CUZ traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,489. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $40.40.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.