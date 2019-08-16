Short Interest in Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) Decreases By 9.9%

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,800 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 501,300 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

CMLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.35. 1,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,923. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.53. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $279.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 75,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 17,182.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 682,832 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the second quarter worth about $222,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

