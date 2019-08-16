Short Interest in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expands By 5.6%

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,658,600 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 7,254,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Edison International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edison International in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 target price on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Edison International by 111.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,141 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 131.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,011,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 87.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,420,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,262,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,582,000 after acquiring an additional 320,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 62.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,504,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,833,000 after acquiring an additional 966,848 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $72.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,535. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.02. Edison International has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

