Short Interest in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Rises By 6.4%

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,038,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 1,915,800 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 449,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. Raymond James set a $84.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $203,945.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,279.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,459 shares of company stock worth $1,031,540 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 398,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,617,000 after acquiring an additional 275,959 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 858.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 256,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after buying an additional 229,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 447.6% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 199,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after buying an additional 163,253 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $75.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,922. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.57. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.46 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.