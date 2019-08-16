Short Interest in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Decreases By 12.9%

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,561,500 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 1,793,400 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 562,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, Director James A. Beer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $266,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $159,429.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,284 shares of company stock worth $3,878,002. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

FSCT stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,709. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Forescout Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $78.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. Forescout Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

