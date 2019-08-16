Short Interest in Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Grows By 8.5%

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,409,500 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 5,909,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of NYSE FET traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. 680,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,495. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.60 million, a PE ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 2.31.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $245.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FET. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Gabelli lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Forum Energy Technologies from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Forum Energy Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forum Energy Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

