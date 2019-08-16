Short Interest in Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) Rises By 7.5%

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,102,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 1,956,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 16.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Genie Energy stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 200,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,301. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $204.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). Genie Energy had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $61.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genie Energy will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other news, Director James A. Courter bought 56,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $397,109.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 313,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,560.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 163.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after buying an additional 684,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 245,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 347.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 89,342 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 116.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 68,866 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genie Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.