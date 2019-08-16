Short Interest in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Drops By 6.2%

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,502,500 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 3,732,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NYSE:HCA traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.93. 1,330,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,217. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.04 and a 200 day moving average of $131.44. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $4,560,434.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 279,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,733,793.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 250 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.10 per share, with a total value of $31,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $153.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.35.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.