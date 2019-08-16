Short Interest in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Grows By 9.2%

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,822,500 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the June 30th total of 4,415,700 shares. Currently, 16.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 363,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.

INST traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.83. 289,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,553. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Instructure has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 41.15% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Instructure will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

INST has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Instructure from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Instructure in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

In related news, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,334.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,310. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Instructure by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Instructure by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,108,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Instructure by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

