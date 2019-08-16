Short Interest in Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) Increases By 9.9%

Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 741,200 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 674,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLDO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Shares of KLDO stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,199. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.65. Kaleido Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

