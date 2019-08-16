Short Interest in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Declines By 13.6%

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,646,300 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 1,905,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 729,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.23.

NYSE:LH traded up $2.15 on Friday, hitting $165.78. 7,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,400. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.10. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1 year low of $119.38 and a 1 year high of $182.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $81,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,798.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $411,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,491 shares of company stock worth $3,677,189. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

