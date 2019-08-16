Short Interest in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Drops By 9.9%

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,443,200 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 3,823,100 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 898,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LM. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Legg Mason in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Legg Mason in the second quarter worth $42,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason in the second quarter worth $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Legg Mason in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Legg Mason by 19.0% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

Shares of Legg Mason stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.53. 553,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,192. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Legg Mason has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $705.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.70 million. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Legg Mason’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Legg Mason to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on Legg Mason and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Legg Mason from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.82.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.