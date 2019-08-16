Short Interest in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Drops By 6.6%

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,653,600 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 6,050,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.80.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total value of $4,323,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,030,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,479,075,506.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total transaction of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,511 shares of company stock valued at $54,471,508 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 390,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Mastercard by 18.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 487,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,905,000 after purchasing an additional 75,972 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 46,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.4% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,519. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $283.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

