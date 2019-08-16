Short Interest in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Decreases By 9.1%

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,521,700 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 19,281,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MGM traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,182,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785,589. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 1,139,138 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $29,412,543.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 2,874,578 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,256,452.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,317,360 shares of company stock worth $140,880,100. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 360.8% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 180,530 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 147.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 310,131 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,181,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,756,000 after purchasing an additional 69,459 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 137.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,685,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGM. Bank of America lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.