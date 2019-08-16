Short Interest in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Drops By 9.3%

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 186,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
In related news, COO Jonathan H. Wolk purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,824. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Debenedictis purchased 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,091.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,089 shares in the company, valued at $654,066.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,546 shares of company stock worth $187,751. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MG. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,138,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after buying an additional 151,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 108,711 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter valued at about $902,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,378,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after buying an additional 59,870 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mistras Group stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.59. 129,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,684. The stock has a market cap of $459.98 million, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 4.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mistras Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.
Mistras Group Company Profile
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.
Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
