Short Interest in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Drops By 13.2%

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 270,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MYR Group from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of MYRG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.33. 30,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,255. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $477.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.78.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $448.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MYR Group will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 3,384.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 698.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

