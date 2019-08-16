Short Interest in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Decreases By 7.2%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,947,300 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 2,098,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO M Carl Johnson III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Nautilus by 851.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 533.4% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 307,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 258,700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 361.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nautilus by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 388,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital raised Nautilus from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Nautilus from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nautilus to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Shares of NLS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 522,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,939. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Nautilus will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

