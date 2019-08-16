Short Interest in OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expands By 5.8%

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,159,600 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 8,656,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.7 days. Currently, 58.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OPTN stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 374,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.90. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 102.10% and a negative net margin of 670.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in OptiNose by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OptiNose by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,503,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,791,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OptiNose by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 743,369 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPTN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on OptiNose from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on OptiNose and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on OptiNose and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

