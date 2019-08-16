Short Interest in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Declines By 8.0%

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,433,800 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 1,559,300 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

GLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other P H Glatfelter news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,475. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $179,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in P H Glatfelter by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in P H Glatfelter by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in P H Glatfelter by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in P H Glatfelter by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in P H Glatfelter by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLT stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 424,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.75. P H Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $20.40.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.05 million. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 18.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. P H Glatfelter’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

