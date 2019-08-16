Short Interest in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Declines By 9.5%

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.93. 3,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,875. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $200.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

