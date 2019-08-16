Short Interest in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Rises By 7.6%

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,063,500 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 14,004,100 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $127,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,030.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 113.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth $125,200,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.58. 69,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,165. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.33 and a beta of 2.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. SM Energy had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $407.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of SM Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Capital One Financial raised shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

