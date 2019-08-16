Short Interest in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Drops By 7.6%

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,989,600 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 2,154,200 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 236,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

NYSE:SRI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,588. The company has a market capitalization of $839.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.35. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $222.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.81 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stoneridge will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued an “average” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Beaver sold 21,093 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $558,753.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,996.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,601 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $161,028.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,694 shares of company stock valued at $905,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stoneridge in the first quarter worth approximately $650,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 4.6% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 116.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 14.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

