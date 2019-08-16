Short Interest in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Drops By 9.1%

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TSBK opened at $23.01 on Friday. Timberland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

In related news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,900 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $48,716.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 674.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,221 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,146 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

