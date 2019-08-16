SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Price Up 5%

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) shares rose 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.56, approximately 183,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 122,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SI-Bone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

The firm has a market cap of $458.11 million and a P/E ratio of -27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 46.59% and a negative return on equity of 84.84%. The business had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-Bone news, CMO W Carlton Reckling sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $103,581.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 487,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,978,843. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in SI-Bone during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

