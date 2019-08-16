Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Now Covered by Aegis

Investment analysts at Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ SGLB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 32,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,529. Sigma Labs has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $7.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 209.49% and a negative net margin of 1,681.77%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sigma Labs will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Labs stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Sigma Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

