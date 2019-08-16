Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 14,609 Shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 54,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $53.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.83. ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $833.00 and a 12-month high of $972.18.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.